No. 23 MTSU women win 16th straight, top FIU 67-41

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Savannah Wheeler scored 18 points and No. 23 Middle Tennessee State ran its winning streak to 16 games with a 67-41 victory over Florida International. The Blue Raiders used a 17-2 run to close the second quarter to lead 29-21 at the break and added an 11-1 run late in the third quarter to break the game open. Kaliah Henderson and Maria Torres both scored 10 points for the Panthers. The Panthers hit a pair of 3-pointers in a 10-0 run in the first half and led 15-12 after one quarter but the Blue Raiders had a 12-0 run in the second to lead for a 29-21 lead at the break.

