No. 23 Mississippi women advance past Howard to reach the Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Madison Scott had a season-high 21 points and 14 rebounds for her 23rd career double-double and No. 23 Mississippi beat Howard 67-54 in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Ole Miss (3-1) will play the winner of Arizona-Memphis on Sunday in the semifinals. Howard will face the loser in the consolation bracket. Howard tied it at 54-all with 5:24 left after Iyanna Warren scored five straight points. But the Bison would not score again. Ole Miss scored the closing 13 points — with scoring from five different players. Marquesha Davis added 12 points for Ole Miss. Warren scored 12 points of her 18 points in the first half for Howard (1-4). The Bison finished 19 of 54 from the field with 18 turnovers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.