No. 23 Kansas looks to build on strong start against Oklahoma State

Kansas has won five of its first six games for the second straight year and wants to stay on track against Oklahoma State. Kansas star quarterback Jalon Daniels has missed the past two games with a back injury. The Jayhawks have a capable replacement in Jason Bean if necessary. Kansas visits an Oklahoma State team coming off an inspired 29-21 win over Kansas State. The Cowboys have settled on quarterback Alan Bowman, and the offense has looked better in his two starts. Oklahoma State could make a statement with back-to-back wins against highly regarded teams.

