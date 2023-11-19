No. 23 K-State rallies from 11-point deficit to beat Kansas 31-27 in Sunflower Showdown

By DAVE SKRETTA The Associated Press
Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott (34) is chased by Kansas safety Kenny Logan Jr. (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Will Howard threw two touchdown passes and ran for the go-ahead score, and No. 23 Kansas State took advantage of two special teams blunders by rival Kansas for a 31-27 win. It was the Wildcats’ 15th consecutive victory in the Sunflower Showdown. They kept alive their chances of defending their Big 12 title in part by turning a blocked extra point into a 2-point return and a muffed punt into the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. Devin Neal ran for 138 yards and three touchdowns for the Jayhawks, who started former walk-on Cole Ballard at quarterback because of injuries.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.