No. 23 K-State rallies from 11-point deficit to beat Kansas 31-27 in Sunflower Showdown

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Will Howard threw two touchdown passes and ran for the go-ahead score, and No. 23 Kansas State took advantage of two special teams blunders by rival Kansas for a 31-27 win. It was the Wildcats’ 15th consecutive victory in the Sunflower Showdown. They kept alive their chances of defending their Big 12 title in part by turning a blocked extra point into a 2-point return and a muffed punt into the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. Devin Neal ran for 138 yards and three touchdowns for the Jayhawks, who started former walk-on Cole Ballard at quarterback because of injuries.

