No. 23 Indiana looks to keep remarkable start going against Northwestern

No. 23 Indiana looks to continue its remarkable start when it visits Northwestern. The Hoosiers are 5-0 for just the third time in school history and are ranked for the first time since they were 17th in the 2021 preseason poll. What’s next? Another win would make Indiana 6-0 for just the second time, joining the 1967 Rose Bowl team. That would be the earliest the Hoosiers have been bowl-eligible since the NCAA established the six-win standard in 2010. Northwestern lost 24-5 at Washington two weeks ago in the Huskies’ conference debut. The Wildcats are seeking their first win over a power-conference team, having lost to Duke at home on Sept. 6. Their wins were over Miami (Ohio) and Eastern Illinois, an FCS program.

