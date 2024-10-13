No. 23 Illinois outlasts Purdue 50-49 in overtime on sack on 2-point conversion

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Luke Altmyer threw a 25-yard touchdown pass in overtime to Pat Bryant, and Dylan Rosiek sacked Purdue’s Ryan Browne on a 2-point conversion attempt to give No. 23 Illinois a 50-49 victory Saturday. Illinois (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) had lost four straight and seven of its last eight against Purdue (1-5, 0-3). The Illini hadn’t beaten the Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium since 2010. Illinois’ David Alano made a 38-yard field goal as time expired to tie it at 43. Ahrmad Branch, on his only carry of the day, scored on a 3-yard run in OT for the Boilermakers. Altmyer completed 20 of 34 passes for 379 yards and three touchdowns.

