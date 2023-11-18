No. 23 Illinois needs second-half comeback to turn away Valparaiso, 87-64

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 22 points and Dain Dainja had 16 as No. 23 Illinois came from behind with a 49-point second half to beat Valparaiso 87-64. Luke Goode had 13 points for the Fighting Illini, and Ty Rodgers added 10. Isaiah Stafford scored 30 points for Valparaiso, including 23 in the first half. Cooper Schwieger and Jerome Palm each had 12 points and Jaxon Edwards pulled down 14 rebounds for the Beacons, whose first-year coach is former Illini forward Roger Powell Jr.

