No. 23 Illinois hopes to avoid letdown against struggling Purdue

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Penn State head coach James Franklin, center right, greets Illinois head coach Bret Bielema, center left, after their NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Barry Reeger]

With important Big Ten games coming up against No. 24 Michigan and No. 3 Oregon and five ranked opponents on its schedule over a seven-game stretch, No. 23 Illinois can’t afford a letdown against a struggling Purdue team that has lost four in a row and was crushed 52-6 last Saturday by Wisconsin.

