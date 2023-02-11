No. 23 Gonzaga women snap tie with Pilots, honor Vandersloot

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Kaylynne Truong scored 20 points to lead No. 23 Gonzaga to a 63-53 win over Portland to snap a first-place with the Pilots on a Saturday when the Bulldogs retired the jersey of Courtney Vandersloot. Truong made 4 of 8 3-point tries including one with four minutes left to give the Bulldogs an 11-point lead. Brynna Maxwell added 13 points and Yvonne Ejim and McKayla Williams 11 each. Alex Fowler and Maisie Burnham scored 13 points each for the Pilots, who had a six-game win streak snapped.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.