No. 23 Gonzaga snaps No. 17 Saint Mary’s 16-game winning streak with 70-57 victory

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Graham Ike scored 24 points and No. 23 Gonzaga bolstered its NCAA Tournament hopes by handing No. 17 Saint Mary’s its first conference loss, 70-57. The Bulldogs have won eight straight games since losing at home to the Gaels on Feb. 3, with three of them being Quad 1 wins. Ike has led the way during this run, becoming the first Gonzaga player to score at least 20 points in seven consecutive games since Adam Morrison in 2005-06. Aidan Mahaney scored 16 points for the Gaels. Saint Mary’s came in with the nation’s longest winning streak at 16 games.

