No. 23 Florida State women hold off Wake Forest 61-60

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Valencia Myers scored 18 points, Ta’Niya Latson added 15 and No. 23 Florida State beat Wake Forest 61-60. Wake Forest guard Jewel Spear was fouled on a 3-pointer with 1:43 left in the fourth quarter and she made 2 of 3 free throws to get within 59-56. Spear was fouled going for an offensive rebound with 32.1 left and made two more free throws to cut the deficit to 61-60. Latson dribbled down the clock before driving into the lane for a runner but it went hard off the glass and Wake Forest secured the rebound with 2.6 left. After a timeout Kaia Harrison inbounded the ball and got it back for an open 3-pointer but it hit the front of the rim as time expired.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.