No. 23 Florida State women ease by Wake Forest 72-44

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Ta’Niya Latson scored 19 points, Makayla Timpson added 16 points and No. 23 Florida State eased by Wake Forest 72-44. Florida State pulled away in the second quarter by outscoring Wake Forest 21-4. The Demon Deacons were 1-of-17 shooting in the quarter with four turnovers. Erin Howard hit two 3-pointers and scored eight of her nine points in the second quarter. Latson added seven points. Latson also scored five points during a 7-0 run to open the third quarter for a 25-point lead. Florida State led by as many as 29 points, 60-31, early in the fourth quarter.

