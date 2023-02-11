No. 23 Creighton holds off No. 21 UConn for 8th win in row

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Trey Alexander scored 17 points to lead No. 23 Creighton over No. 21 UConn 56-53. UConn had what would have been a tying 3-pointer in the final seconds ruled a two-pointer on video review. Creighton is a half-game behind Big East-leading Marquette with its eighth straight win. The Huskies lost for the first time in four games. Jordan Hawkins made what appeared to be the tying shot from the top of the key with under 3 seconds left. It was changed to a two-pointer after video review. Adama Sanogo led the Huskies with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

