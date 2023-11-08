No. 23 Arizona is taking huge strides in its third season under Jedd Fisch

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Jedd Fisch had the toughest sales job in college football, trying to convince recruits and assistant coaches to join what was at the time one of the nation’s worst programs. Amid what would become the longest losing streak in Arizona history, Fisch had to paint a picture of promise and lay out a plan for a better future. The former NFL coach sealed the deal more often than not, setting the foundation for a massive turnaround in a short timeframe. Arizona has beaten ranked opponents in three consecutive games for the first time in the history of a program that started in 1899. The Wildcats are already bowl eligible for the first time in six years and were No. 23 in this week’s AP Top 25.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.