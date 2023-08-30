No. 23 A&M looks for improved offense under new coordinator Petrino in opener against New Mexico

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
FILE - Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Texas A&M opens their season at home against New Mexico on Sept. 2. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV]

The Aggies are looking to bounce back after a terrible 2022 season where they finished with their worst record since going 4-8 in 2008 against a New Mexico team that dropped their final nine games last year. Coach Jimbo Fisher, who is entering his sixth season at Texas A&M, hired Bobby Petrino as his offensive coordinator as he tries to beef up an offense which ranked 101st in scoring with just 22.8 points a game last season and one that came in 93rd in total offense.

