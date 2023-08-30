No. 23 A&M looks for improved offense under new coordinator Petrino in opener against New Mexico

The Aggies are looking to bounce back after a terrible 2022 season where they finished with their worst record since going 4-8 in 2008 against a New Mexico team that dropped their final nine games last year. Coach Jimbo Fisher, who is entering his sixth season at Texas A&M, hired Bobby Petrino as his offensive coordinator as he tries to beef up an offense which ranked 101st in scoring with just 22.8 points a game last season and one that came in 93rd in total offense.

