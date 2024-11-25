No. 23 Alabama women beat Alabama State 83-33 at Emerald Coast Classic

NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Aaliyah Nye scored 15 points and No. 23 Alabama coasted to an 83-33 win over Alabama State at the Emerald Coast Classic. Sarah Ashlee Barker and Karly Weathers both added 12 points for the Crimson Tide. Cordasia Harris had eight points for the Hornets, who shot 27.5% and had 28 turnovers while being outrebounded by 17. Barker opened the scoring and contributed another layup before her 3-pointer made it 14-0. The Tide led 26-8 after one quarter. Alabama also had a 13-2 run in the second quarter and Weathers had a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lead 46-20 at halftime.

