No. 22 Xavier beats South Carolina 75-66 despite struggles from 3

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Zach Freemantle scored 16 points, Dailyn Swain added 14, and No. 22 Xavier beat South Carolina 75-66 in the Fort Myers Tip-Off. Ryan Conwell added 13 points, Dayvion McKnight had 11 and Jerome Hunter chipped in 10 off the bench for the Musketeers. Collin Murray-Boyles led South Carolina with 13 points while Jamarii Thomas added 11 and Jacobi Wright 10. The Gamecocks led 34-29 at halftime.

