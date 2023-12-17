No. 22 Virginia barely beats Northeastern 56-54 as Beekman comes up big late

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Reece Beekman scored 21 points, including the final four for No. 22 Virginia in its 56-54 victory over Northeastern. Beekman hit a pair of free throws to pull Virginia even at 54 with 52.7 seconds left, then banked in a short jumper with 5.1 seconds to go for the winning basket. The Cavaliers, who used a four-game winning streak to get back into the Top 25, were outshot and outrebounded by the Huskies of the Coastal Athletic Association, but found a way to win after a toe-to-toe battle down the stretch. After each team took a timeout with 3.2 seconds left, Northeastern threw the ball away for its 17th turnover. Chris Doherty led the Huskies with 12 points.

