No. 22 Utah women beat Arizona State 71-60 in Pac-12 Tournament

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alissa Pili finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds, Ines Vieira scored 18 and No. 22 Utah beat Arizona State 71-60 to conclude the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Utah (22-9), the sixth seed, advances to play third-seeded UCLA in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Trayanna Crisp scored 19 to lead the 11th-seeded Sun Devils (11-20).

