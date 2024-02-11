No. 22 Utah State shuts down Boise State 80-61 to break 1st-place tie in Mountain West

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Mason Falslev scored a season-high 25 points and No. 22 Utah State blew out Boise State 80-61 to grab sole possession of first place in the rugged Mountain West Conference. Darius Brown II added 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Aggies. Isaac Johnson scored 14, and Great Osobor had 10 points and 10 boards. The teams began the night tied atop the crowded league standings with No. 25 New Mexico, which lost 80-77 to UNLV at home. Boise State was led by Tyson Degenhart with 17 points and eight rebounds. Max Rice scored 12, but the cold-shooting Broncos matched their season low for points. Falsev went 10 for 13 from the field and Utah State held Boise State to 35.6% shooting.

