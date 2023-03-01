No. 22 UNLV women beat Nevada, end MWC regular season 18-0

Desi-Rae Young scored 20 points, Alyssa Durazo-Frescas added 18 and No. 22 UNLV rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Nevada 71-66 to finish the regular season undefeated in the Mountain West Conference. UNLV (28-2, 18-0) is the second program to run the 18-game Mountain West schedule undefeated (Colorado State, 2016). It is also just the fourth time a Mountain West team finished the regular season undefeated in conference play. UNLV has not been undefeated in conference play since going 8-0 against the Big West in 1985. Victoria Davis scored 19 points to lead Nevada (9-20, 6-12).

