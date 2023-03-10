No. 22 TCU routs No. 12 K-State 80-67 in Big 12 tourney

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mike Miles and Chuck O’Bannon scored 22 points apiece and No. 22 TCU rolled to an 80-67 victory over No. 12 Kansas State to advance to the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament. The Horned Frogs had been beaten by the Wildcats in four of the past five tournaments but will now play No. 7 Texas for a spot in the title game. Keyontae Johnson had 14 points and seven boards to lead the Wildcats, though he fouled out with more than six minutes left in the game. Desi Sills also had 14 points and Markquis Nowell had 11 for Kansas State.

