No. 22 St. John’s bounces back from double OT loss with 80-55 rout of Virginia

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — RJ Luis Jr. scored 18 points, Kadary Richmond added 12 and No. 22 St. John’s bounced back from a buzzer-beating, double-overtime loss the night before to rout Virginia 80-55 in the consolation game of the Baha Mar Championship. Deivon Smith added 10 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Red Storm. Elijah Saunders led the Cavaliers with 12 points. Andrew Rohde scored 11 and Isaac McKneely had 10. St. John’s continued its hot shooting in the Caribbean, knocking down 10 shots from beyond the arc.

