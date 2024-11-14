No. 22 St. John’s beats Wagner 66-45 for 1st win as a ranked team in nearly 10 years

NEW YORK (AP) — Deivon Smith drained a 3-pointer midway through the second half to start an 18-0 spurt that propelled No. 22 St. John’s past Wagner 66-45 for its first victory as a ranked team in almost 10 years. RJ Luis Jr. had 13 points. Aaron Scott scored 11. Smith grabbed a team-high eight rebounds as St. John’s pulled away down the stretch following a sloppy performance over the first 30 minutes. In their second season under Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino, the Red Storm won their first game as a ranked team since topping Tulane on Dec. 28, 2014. Javier Ezquerra scored 10 points to pace Wagner.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.