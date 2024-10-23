No. 22 SMU looks to stay unbeaten in ACC play with visit to Duke in key league matchup

No. 22 SMU meets Duke on Saturday night in a key matchup in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Both teams are 6-1 overall. The Mustangs are unbeaten in league play while the Blue Devils are close behind. SMU brings a high-scoring offense to face a Duke defense that has been among the nation’s best at getting in the backfield. Duke won both of the previous meetings in the 1950s. SMU has won eight straight road games. Duke is 6-1 for only the fourth time since 1960.

