No. 22 SMU beats Duke 28-27 in overtime after Blue Devils fail to convert winning 2-point conversion

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — No. 22 SMU forced an incompletion on a winning two-point conversion attempt to seal a 28-27 road victory in overtime against Duke. It’s the fifth consecutive win for SMU, which got 117 rushing yards and two touchdowns, including the winner in overtime, from Brashard Smith. Mustangs’ quarterback Kevin Jennings had 299 yards of total offense, rushing for a score and throwing for another. Duke lost despite winning the turnover battle 6-0. After Eli Pancol caught a touchdown pass, the Blue Devils threw an incompletion on the two-point conversion.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.