No. 22 San Diego State beats New Mexico with 3 at buzzer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Lamont Butler’s 3-pointer at the buzzer gave No. 22 San Diego State a 73-71 win over New Mexico on Saturday. After Jaelen House’s steal and end-to-end run for a layup with 5.6 seconds left gave New Mexico a 71-70 lead, Butler unhurriedly brought the ball up court before dropping his shot, giving him 10 points for the Aztecs. It appeared that Micah Parrish’s 3-pointer with 23 second left that put San Diego State up 70-66 was going to be enough. But Jamal Mashburn Jr. was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 16.7 seconds left and he hit all three, setting the stage for the wild closing sequence.

