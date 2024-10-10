No. 22 Pitt looks for its first 6-0 start since 1982 when new ACC member Cal visits

No. 22 Pittsburgh will look to move to 6-0 for the first time since 1982 when the Panthers host new ACC member Cal. Pitt’s resurgence has been led by quarterback Eli Holstein. The Alabama transfer is among the national leaders in yards passing, touchdown passes and total offense. Pitt is averaging 45 points a game this season after averaging just 20 points per game a year ago. The Golden Bears are smarting after allowing a huge second-half lead get away last week in a loss to Miami.

