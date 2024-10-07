No. 22 Pitt is encouraged but hardly satisfied with the program off to its best start since 1991

PITTSBURGH (AP) — No. 22 Pittsburgh is off to the program’s best start since 1991. The Panthers are 5-0 heading into a visit from new ACC member Cal. Pitt’s rise has been fueled by a new-look offense led by Alabama transfer quarterback Eli Holstein and undersized running back Desmond Reid. The 5-foot-8 Reid is second in the nation in all-purpose yards while Holstein, a redshirt freshman, is averaging three touchdown passes a game. Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi says he’s encouraged by his team’s start but says the Panthers aren’t getting caught up in the attention their hot start has produced. Next up for Pitt is a visit from new ACC member California.

