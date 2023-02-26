No. 22 North Carolina women keep No. 11 Duke from ACC title

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Three players scored nine points and No. 22 North Carolina went 9 of 9 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to deny No. 11 Duke a share of the ACC championship with a 45-41 win, the lowest scoring game in the 105 meetings of these bitter rivals. Combined with No. 10 Notre Dame coming from behind to win at Louisville, the Irish win the conference title outright. Duke scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter to take a 36-29 lead but shot 2 of 11 with two turnovers from that point and the Blue Devils’ suffocating defense ended up sending the Tar Heels to the foul line.

