No. 22 NC State women pull away from Wake Forest, 51-42

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Saniya Rivers scored eight points in the third quarter and 10 of her team-high 12 points in the second half to help No. 22 North Carolina State pull away from Wake Forest for a 51-42 win. The road win was the Wolfpack’s ninth straight over Wake Forest and comes after back-to-back losses at Georgia Tech and at home to No. 11 Virginia Tech.

