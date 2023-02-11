No. 22 NC State tops BC 92-62, Smith gets 1K career points

BOSTON (AP) — Jarkel Joiner scored 26 points and D.J. Burns Jr. added 18 with 10 rebounds to lead No. 22 North Carolina State to a 92-62 victory over Boston College. Terquavion Smith scored 17 points for the Wolfpack, which gives him 1,000 for his career. N.C. State led for the last 37 minutes of the game. The Wolfpack bounced back from Tuesday’s loss to eighth-ranked Virginia. Quinten Post scored 20 points for Boston College.

