No. 22 NC State never trails in 72-42 win over Louisville in ACC opener at Jimmy V Classic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Freshman Zamareya Jones scored 11 of her season-high 18 points in the second quarter and did not miss a shot until the fourth as the No. 22 North Carolina State women posted a 72-42 win over Louisville in the Jimmy V Women’s Classic which doubled as the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams. The Wolfpack (8-3) jumped to a 10-0 lead in the first three minutes and held Louisville scoreless for the first five. Jones subbed in in the first quarter and scored a layup and knocked down a 3-pointer in the final 40 seconds to make it 19-4 before Nyla Harris’ late layup cut the Cardinals deficit to 13 going into the second quarter.

