No. 22 Mississippi opens season against Mercer; Dart, Sanders QB competition enters next phase

Lane Kiffin and No. 22 Mississippi are set to open the season against Mercer. The game will provide the answer of who finished fall camp with the edge at quarterback. Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders has challenged returning starter Jaxson Dart for the starting job. Ole Miss finished last season on a four-game losing streak. Star tailback Quinshon Judkins is back after a record-setting freshman season. Mercer opened the season with a win over North Alabama and is seeking its first 2-0 start since 2019.

