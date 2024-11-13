No. 22 Louisville travels to Stanford for the first meeting between new ACC foes

Louisville comes off a bye with a trip to face new ACC foe Stanford in the first matchup ever between the schools. The Cardinals are bow; eligible and still mathematically in contention for a share of the ACC title despite losses to Miami and SMU. The Cardinals also have a chance to close the regular season with nine victories by topping Stanford, Pitt and rival Kentucky in the coming weeks. Stanford is looking to snap a six-game losing streak.

