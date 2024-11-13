No. 22 Louisville travels to Stanford for the first meeting between new ACC foes

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Louisville defensive back M.J. Griffin (26) celebrates with linebacker Stanquan Clark (6) in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jacob Kupferman]

Louisville comes off a bye with a trip to face new ACC foe Stanford in the first matchup ever between the schools. The Cardinals are bow; eligible and still mathematically in contention for a share of the ACC title despite losses to Miami and SMU. The Cardinals also have a chance to close the regular season with nine victories by topping Stanford, Pitt and rival Kentucky in the coming weeks. Stanford is looking to snap a six-game losing streak.

