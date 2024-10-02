No. 22 Louisville hosts ACC newcomer SMU in matchup of teams seeking a share of first place

SMU and Louisville meet for the first time since 1984 with the winner grabbing a share of first place in the ACC. The Mustangs made an emphatic ACC debut by blowing out struggling Florida State 42-16 at home and now seek a 2-0 start against last season’s conference runner-up. The Cardinals aim to regroup from a mistake-laden 31-24 non-conference loss at then-No. 16 Notre Dame. Louisville committed three first-half turnovers leading to 10 points and yielded three sacks but still had a chance to at least tie in the final minute before turning the ball over on downs after a delay of game penalty in the possession.

