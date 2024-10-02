No. 22 Louisville hosts ACC newcomer SMU in matchup of teams seeking a share of first place

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) looks to pass the ball as lineman Andrew Chamblee (74) blocks during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/LM Otero]

SMU and Louisville meet for the first time since 1984 with the winner grabbing a share of first place in the ACC. The Mustangs made an emphatic ACC debut by blowing out struggling Florida State 42-16 at home and now seek a 2-0 start against last season’s conference runner-up. The Cardinals aim to regroup from a mistake-laden 31-24 non-conference loss at then-No. 16 Notre Dame. Louisville committed three first-half turnovers leading to 10 points and yielded three sacks but still had a chance to at least tie in the final minute before turning the ball over on downs after a delay of game penalty in the possession.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.