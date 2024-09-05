No. 22 Louisville aims to follow up dominant opener with similar effort against Jacksonville State

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
FILE - Louisville's Quincy Riley (3) runs with an interception as Cam'Ron Kelly (11) directs the return with North Carolina State's Bradley Rozner (80) defending during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

Louisville was strong in every phase in a 62-0 opening-game rout of FCS-level Austin Peay that helped the Cardinals enter the AP Top 25 at No. 22 on Tuesday. They seek an encore in the inaugural meeting against Jacksonville State, a second-year FBS school that went 9-4 with a bowl win that made for a rookie member at that level. The Gamecocks look to rebound from a 55-27 loss to Coastal Carolina on Aug. 29 and beat their irst ACC foe since upsetting Florida State in 2021 with a 59-yard touchdown pass on the game’s final play.

