No. 22 Louisville aims to follow up dominant opener with similar effort against Jacksonville State

Louisville was strong in every phase in a 62-0 opening-game rout of FCS-level Austin Peay that helped the Cardinals enter the AP Top 25 at No. 22 on Tuesday. They seek an encore in the inaugural meeting against Jacksonville State, a second-year FBS school that went 9-4 with a bowl win that made for a rookie member at that level. The Gamecocks look to rebound from a 55-27 loss to Coastal Carolina on Aug. 29 and beat their irst ACC foe since upsetting Florida State in 2021 with a 59-yard touchdown pass on the game’s final play.

