No. 22 Kansas uses big 2nd quarter to rout overmatched Lindenwood 48-3

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Devin Neal ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns on eight first-half carries and No. 22 Kansas beat Lindenwood 48-3 on Thursday night in the opener for both teams. Kansas outscored Lindenwood 27-0 in the second quarter at Children’s Mercy Park. Lindenwood, in its third year as an FCS program, played its first game against an FBS opponent. Jalon Daniels, who played only in the first half for Kansas, was 9 of 15 for 148 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The Jayhawks are playing home games in Kansas City — two at Children’s Mercy Park and four at Arrowhead Stadium — because of stadium renovations. Lindenwood averted a shutout with a 34-yard field goal by Logan Seibert with 6:12 left.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.