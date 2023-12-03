No. 22 James Madison routs DIII Keystone 130-59. 7 Dukes in double figures

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Michael Green III had 21 points and four assists to lead seven James Madison players in double-digit scoring as the unbeaten, No. 22 Dukes ran past Division III Keystone College 130-59. TJ Bickerstaff had 12 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three steals for 8-0 JMU, which had 15 players score. Terrence Edwards Jr. and freshman big man Jaylen Carey scored 16 apiece. DaShaun Johnson had 12 points for Keystone, which fell to 1-7. The Dukes had a 21-point lead midway through the first half and the game quickly turned into a series of highlight-reel plays for JMU before coach Mark Byington emptied his bench in the second half.

