No. 22 James Madison pummels Fresno State 95-64 at Cancun Challenge Championship

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Noah Freidel scored 26 points and No. 22 James Madison jumped out to a huge lead in the first nine-plus minutes on the way to a 95-64 victory over Fresno State in the Cancun Challenge Championship. T.J. Bickerstaff added 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting for the undefeated Dukes. Raekwon Horton had 13 off the bench, and Julien Wooden scored 10. Eduardo Andre and Isaiah Hill each had 12 points for the Bulldogs. Enoch Boakye pulled down 13 rebounds. James Madison scored the first seven points and never trailed, building a 26-3 cushion with 10:51 remaining before halftime.

