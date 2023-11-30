No. 22 James Madison improves to 7-0 with an 81-66 victory over Buffalo

By SHANE METTLEN The Associated Press
James Madison forward T.J. Bickerstaff (3) looks for an open teammate around Buffalo forward Zaakir Williamson (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record Via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Daniel Lin]

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — TJ Bickerstaff scored 18 points and No. 22 James Madison remained unbeaten with an 81-66 victory over Buffalo on Wednesday night. Terrence Edwards added 15 points as the Dukes (7-0) cruised to their second straight blowout victory. Bickerstaff finished with seven rebounds and four assists. Sy Chatman scored 19 points for Buffalo (1-6). The Dukes opened the game on a 13-0 run in the first four minutes, including a pair of 3-pointers by Noah Freidel. He finished with 13 points.

