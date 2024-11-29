No. 22 Iowa women beat Rhode Island 69-62 in the Cancun Challenge’s Riviera Division

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Addison O’Grady scored 18 points, Hannah Stuelke added 13 and No. 22 Iowa beat Rhode Island 69-62 on Thursday night in the Cancun Challenge.

O’Grady has been in double figures in six games after having just two total over the previous two seasons. She was 8 of 9 from the field to help Iowa shoot 52% from the field.

Iowa was without its leading scorer, Lucy Olsen, due to a deep cut on her knee suffered when she tripped at practice. She’s averaging 17.3 points in six games.

Iowa is off to its best start since Lisa Bluder’s team began the 2017-18 season 7-0. Jan Jensen, who became Iowa’s fifth head coach in program history on May 13, 2024, is the second coach in program history to begin 7-0, joining Angie Lee’s 1995-96 team.

Kylie Feuerbach had 12 points for Iowa.

Harsimran Kaur scored 21 points for Rhode Island (4-3). Ines Debroise, one of five players from France on the Rams roster, added 12.

Iowa plays BYU on Friday, while Rhode Island battles Idaho State.

