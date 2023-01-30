No. 22 Illinois women fend off Michigan State 86-76

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Makira Cook totaled 26 points, Genesis Bryant scored 21 and Adalia McKenzie added a double-double to help No. 22 Illinois beat Michigan State 86-76. Cook sank 8 of 21 shots from the floor and all 10 of her free throws for the Fighting Illini (17-5, 7-4 Big Ten Conference). Bryant made 5 of 9 shots with three 3-pointers and hit all eight of her free throws. McKenzie contributed 14 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Kendall Bostic scored 10 and finished a rebound shy of a double-double. Kamaria McDaniel led the Spartans (11-10, 3-7) with 23 points. Taiyier Parks had 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting, Moira Joiner added 11 points and six rebounds and DeeDee Hagemann had 10 points and eight assists before fouling out.

