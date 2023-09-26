No. 22 Florida vows to take ‘road-warrior mentality’ to Kentucky as it leaves cozy Swamp

By MARK LONG The Associated Press
Florida quarterback Graham Mertz, foreground, celebrates with teammates after defeating Charlotte in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Raoux]

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — If No. 22 Florida is going to accomplish anything beyond making a middling bowl, it needs to play better outside of Gainesville. The Gators have lost 14 of their last 16 games away from Florida Field. It’s a staggering stretch of futility for a program accustomed to competing for championships. Coach Billy Napier’s team will try to end a five-game skid in road or neutral-site games when it plays at unbeaten Kentucky on Saturday. The Gators are 2 ½-point underdogs, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

