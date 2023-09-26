No. 22 Florida vows to take ‘road-warrior mentality’ to Kentucky as it leaves cozy Swamp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — If No. 22 Florida is going to accomplish anything beyond making a middling bowl, it needs to play better outside of Gainesville. The Gators have lost 14 of their last 16 games away from Florida Field. It’s a staggering stretch of futility for a program accustomed to competing for championships. Coach Billy Napier’s team will try to end a five-game skid in road or neutral-site games when it plays at unbeaten Kentucky on Saturday. The Gators are 2 ½-point underdogs, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

