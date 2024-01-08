No. 22 Florida State women hold off rally, defeat Clemson 78-72

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Makayla Timpson scored 21 points, Sara Bejedi added 19 and No. 22 Florida State defeated Clemson 78-72. High-scoring sophomore guard Ta’Niya Latson, who averages 21-plus points per game, was held to 15 points. She added seven assists. O’Mariah Gordon scored 11 points for the Seminoles. FSU led 50-37 at halftime but saw its lead cut to three at 70-67 with a couple of minutes left in the game. The Seminoles regrouped and went on to defeat Clemson for the fifth time in the past six matchups. Dayshanette Harris scored 20 points, Ruby Whitehorn 17, Amari Robinson 13 and Mackenzie Kramer 11 for Clemson. Robinson had a game-high nine rebounds.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.