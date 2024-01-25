No. 22 Florida Atlantic wins 5th straight with 69-56 victory over Rice

HOUSTON (AP) — Nick Boyd scored 18 points, Johnell Davis added 14 points and nine rebounds and No. 22 Florida Atlantic extended its winning streak to five with a 69-56 win over Rice. Boyd scored 11 points in the first half as FAU built a 33-26 halftime lead. Davis and Boyd combined to shoot 10 of 17 from the field. Alijah Martin added 14 points and eight rebounds. FAU outrebounded Rice 43-34 and held a 36-14 advantage in points in the paint. Alem Huseinovic scored 16 points and Mekhi Mason added 13 points for Rice.

