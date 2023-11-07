No. 22 Creighton women get things started with 75-52 win over North Dakota State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Lauren Jensen scored 23 points and No. 22 Creighton got its season started with a coast-to-coast 75-52 victory over North Dakota State. The Bluejays scored the first eight points and held the Bison scoreless through the first six minutes. Creighton led 16-4 after one quarter and 36-18 at halftime. Jensen made 10 of 15 shots, although she was 0 for 4 from three-point distance. Fellow first-team All-Big East selection Morgan Maly added 10 points. Emma Ronsiek had 15 points, four assists and three steals for the Bluejays. Elle Evans made three three-pointers and scored 10 points for North Dakota State.

