No. 22 Cincinnati beats Xavier 68-65 and snaps a 5-game losing streak against its crosstown rival

CINCINNATI (AP) — Simas Lukosius scored 14 points and Aziz Bandaogo added 12 as No. 22 Cincinnati held off crosstown rival Xavier 68-65. Cincinnati (8-1) rallied late to snap a five-game losing streak against the Musketeers (8-3). Ryan Conwell completed a four-point play to cut Xavier’s deficit to 66-65 with 13.8 seconds left. The Bearcats’ Jizzle James hit two free throws to make it 68-65 with 13 seconds. Xavier’s Zach Freemantle missed a potential tying 3-pointer at the buzzer. Freemantle scored 18 points and Conwell had 17 for the Musketeers.

