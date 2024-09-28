No. 22 BYU needs a late pick to secure a 34-28 win at Baylor and stay undefeated

WACO, Texas (AP) — Crew Wakley had an game-clinching interception with 59 seconds left and No. 22 BYU held on for a 34-28 victory at Baylor to remain undefeated. The Cougars had twice built three-touchdown leads as Jake Retzlaff threw for two scores and ran for another one. Wakley’s pick near midfield secure the first Big 12 road victory for the 5-0 Cougars. Retzlaff threw two interceptions after halftime, the second a deflection caught by 337-pound nose tackle Elinus Noel III with 4 minutes left. The 2-3 Bears were stopped on a fourth-and-6 incompletion from the 24 with 1:47 left but got the ball back after a three-and-out.

