No. 22 Arizona rallies to beat No. 14 UCLA in OT, 71-66

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shaina Pellington led No. 22 Arizona on an 11-0 run to tie the game, then scored six over her team’s 10 points in overtime to earn the Wildcats a 71-66 win over No. 14 UCLA in the lone meeting of the regular season between the Pac-12 Conference rivals. Arizona came into the game after losing at home to Washington State, 70-59 and trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half against the Bruins.

